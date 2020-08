Публикация в Instagram има потенциала да помогне на хиляди бизнеси. Ето го и примерът

View this post on Instagram

A little over a week ago, we called on four of the biggest retailers in America to commit to the #15PercentPledge. We are thrilled to announce that, of the four businesses we named, @Sephora is the first to take the Pledge. With unparalleled influence and power, not only in the beauty industry but in retail at large, Sephora is making a historic contribution to the fight against systemic racism and discrimination by taking this Pledge. We commend their early leadership and look forward to working with them on their accountability and commitment as we join together in the mission to put billions back into the Black community. . . . #blacklivesmatter #buyblack #supportblackbusiness graphic: @benrabb