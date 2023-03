Endings can be beautiful.

@NASAWebb recently captured the rare, "blink & you'll miss it" (on cosmic time scales) radiance of a Wolf-Rayet star. During this phase of its life, a star sheds layers of gas & dust, just before exploding in a supernova.https://t.co/4EcQd4XP1m pic.twitter.com/P0GCt5rCL9