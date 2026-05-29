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Ingram Micro is a giant with over 45 years of history, a network of hundreds of thousands of business clients, and operations reaching more than 90% of the world's population. In Bulgaria, it employs around 1,000 people.

They play a key role in the company's transformation and its ambition to build a global business IT ecosystem. To that end, they have the support of senior management - as well as a new, modern office in Sofia.

There is no successful AI without human curiosity

The widespread adoption of artificial intelligence is a catalyst for strategic change at every large company, and Ingram Micro is no exception.

"Intelligence is the new operating system. Companies that can evolve through intelligence - that can define new business models, connect the dots between their processes, and reinvent themselves through intelligence - are the ones that discover the true meaning of AI," says Sanjib Sahoo, Executive Vice President of Ingram Micro and President of the Global Platform Group.

Източник: money.bg

He cautions that you cannot simply dive into artificial intelligence without first understanding your processes, your data, and your customer journeys: "It's not just about ChatGPT or the cloud. It's about how you use intelligence to become better."

As people and AI agents increasingly work side by side, this new environment calls for a new kind of workplace - one where the human element takes centre stage. According to Sahoo, curiosity is of paramount importance in the AI era, and the ability to ask the right questions is key: "When you consider this curiosity in the modern work environment, you need to design a space that encourages collaboration and fosters interaction between humans and artificial intelligence. People make AI better, and AI makes people better."

Ingram Micro's new home

Collaboration, creativity, and curiosity - these are the pillars on which Ingram Micro's new Sofia office is built. Spanning three floors, it features 31 meeting rooms, 12 collaborative work zones, a training room, a library, and a large terrace with a view.

Източник: Ingram Micro

For Senior Vice President Platform Services and Support Sabine Howest, giving people a genuine reason to come into the office matters: "I believe that to attract talented people - who are in high demand - you need to offer them real added value. They need to come to a place that fosters innovation, that supports remote collaboration with global teams, and that puts them in an engaging environment - not just a typical corporate space with headphones, but one equipped with modern amenities and technology."

Източник: money.bg

She notes that the work environment is something younger employees value especially highly in their employers, and these are precisely the people Ingram Micro needs for its centres of excellence and agent-based AI work.

Източник: Ingram Micro

"We are one of the few companies that invests very seriously in the office environment. Our goal is for people to come in not out of obligation, but out of desire. We've placed a strong emphasis on collaboration zones - we have twice as many meeting rooms as before, plus a boardroom," added Aneliya Vitkova, Executive Director Ingram Micro Bulgaria.

Източник: money.bg

What kind of people is the company looking to attract? Vitkova identifies the key traits: hardworking, curious, and ready to think outside the box. "We were some of our employees" first employer. They started at entry level and are now in senior management positions, leading large teams not only here but around the world. What they share is a genuine appetite for unconventional thinking."

A technology hub for change

The investment in the new office also signals something broader - that Ingram Micro's leadership genuinely believes in its Bulgarian operation.

Източник: Ingram Micro

Sanjib Sahoo recalls attending a conference in Bulgaria a few years ago: "The spirit, curiosity, and determination impressed me. There is a wealth of business knowledge in the Bulgarian office. People have strong technical foundations and know how to apply them. That's why we decided Bulgaria could be a central hub on our path to growing the platform."

The journey ahead will be neither easy nor short - but it will be undertaken right here, in Bulgaria.